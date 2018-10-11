Iran, Turkey high-ranking delegations hold meeting in Ankara

The meeting of the two sides’ high-ranking delegations took place after Iranian Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli held talks with his Turkish counterpart Süleyman Soylu on on various bilateral and regional issues.

The meeting between the two countries' delegations focused on border, regional and international issues, such as combating human trafficking and illict drugs, as well as fighting terrorism.

The Iranian delegation, headed by Rahmani Fazli, comprised his deputies Samani and Dinparast, Head of the Interior Ministry’s Information Center and International Affairs, Shoajaei Kiasari, as well as the security and law enforcement director general at the Interior Ministry, deputy commander of border police, and a representative from the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iranian Parliament.

