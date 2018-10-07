Kharrazi says Iran to prevent misuses by setting red lines on CFT

If Convention on Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) is approved, the conditions and red lines put forward by Iran will prevent misuses of the convention, besides, it can help to normalize Iran’s economic ties with the world, he told reporters on the sideline of his Saturday’s meeting with Werner Fasslabend, President of the Austrian Institute for European Policy and Security.

Former Iranian FM went on to say that Iran is not so hopeful about the dramatic change that these mechanisms can produce in the country, highlighting, “we should rely on ourselves and resources.”

Elsewhere touching upon proposed Europe’s mechanisms, Kharrazi said that EU mechanism can solve part of the economic issues and maintain trade with the EU, however, he continued, “we should see to what extent the mechanism can be satisfactory for us and how many problems it can solve in practice,” he said.

Asked about Iran’s cooperation with Russia and China and especially economic aspects of that, he stressed Iran is not pursuing the policy of dependence on these countries, adding that there are mutual interests in the field of politics for which countries can cooperate with each other.

