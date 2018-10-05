  1. Sports
5 October 2018 - 17:00

Iran’s Beiranvand named as ACL Played of Week

Iran’s Beiranvand named as ACL Played of Week

TEHRAN, Oct. 05 (MNA) – Persepolis goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand has been chosen as the AFC Champions League Player of the Week.

As announced by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) website, Beiranvand “pulled off an impressive six saves to keep his side in the match in Doha, securing a cleansheet and giving teammate Ali Alipour the platform to dispatch an 86th-minute spot-kick for the game's only goal.”

Beiro also recorded an astonishing 100% success rate in saves while winning three duels and having 25 successful passes in the semifinal game against Qatar’s Al-Sadd.

This performance was enough for him to earn the week highest mark of 7.7 and be titled as ‘Semi-Final, First Leg Toyota Player of the Week’.

Persepolis won the host Qatari side 1-0 in the first leg. The Iranian team awaits the 2nd leg in Tehran-based Azadi Stadium on October 23 to break the spell and win the ticket to the final of AFC Champions League.

MAH/4421127

News Code 138373

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News