29 September 2018 - 18:48

Revolutionary guards to strike enemies like lightning: IRGC chief

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – The IRGC commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari has vowed to avenge the deaths of Ahvaz military parade attack in a letter to the father of 4-year-old Mohammad Taha Eghdami who lost his life in the brutal attack.

In his letter to Major Saddolah Eghdami, which was published on Saturday, the IRGC commander offered condolences on the martyrdom of Mohammad Taha to his family, wishing  patience from God in the mist of sorrow.

Jafari also lashed out at the killing of innocent children of Yemen, Syria and Iraq by the US and Israeli-backed terrorist groups and Saudi-led coalition.

In his message, the IRGC commander continued to warn the perpetrators behind the Ahvaz terrorist attack, in which 24 were killed and over 50 others were injured, vowing revenge for the loss of innocent lives.

“The Guards will strike them like destructive bolts of lighting,” Jafari stressed.

