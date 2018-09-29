Revolutionary guards to strike enemies like lightning: IRGC chief

In his letter to Major Saddolah Eghdami, which was published on Saturday, the IRGC commander offered condolences on the martyrdom of Mohammad Taha to his family, wishing patience from God in the mist of sorrow.

Jafari also lashed out at the killing of innocent children of Yemen, Syria and Iraq by the US and Israeli-backed terrorist groups and Saudi-led coalition.

In his message, the IRGC commander continued to warn the perpetrators behind the Ahvaz terrorist attack, in which 24 were killed and over 50 others were injured, vowing revenge for the loss of innocent lives.

“The Guards will strike them like destructive bolts of lighting,” Jafari stressed.

