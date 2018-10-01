MP: $8bn worth of registered goods so far been imported

Mohammad Hasannejad, a member of the Parliament’s Economic Commission, announced the figure in an interview with IRIB late Sunday.

However, the official said that only $8 billion of the registered goods have so far been successfully imported. The number accounts for nearly one-fourth of the total orders.

The official put the blame on lack of coordination between different bodies responsible for imports and exports.

Hasannejad expressed concerns that executive organizations’ unilateral acts have caused several problems including the spike in smuggling.

“People need their essential goods, no matter to what levels the agreements between the customs and the Ministry of Industry have been implemented,” he added.

The responsible bodies need to have a better concordance, he stressed.

The official warned that as long as imports are hurdled by such problems, the inflation hike and the depreciation of the rial compared to the dollar will also continue.

The chief executive of Electronic Commerce Development Center of Iran, who was also present in the press meeting, said, “one of the most important measures [to tackle the problem] is to bring registration data back to the Integrated System of Certificates (ISC) from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration.”

Ali Rahbari added that the customs currently receives the necessary information from Sabtaresh.tpo.ir, Iran's import order registration website, while the data is better to be supplied by ISC.

ISC is a trade facilitation mechanism, which enables traders to submit regulatory documents at a single location or single entity. The website aims to maximize the trade, investment and development opportunities of importers.

