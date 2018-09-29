Russia starts delivering S-300 system to Syria: FM

Speaking at a news conference following his address at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Lavrov said delivery of the system has already started following the recent downing of a Russian military aircraft over Syria.

On Tuesday, Israeli regime's F-16s entered Syrian airspace to strike Syrian military targets in northwestern Latakia province.

When Syria’s Russian-built S-200 air defense system responded to the airspace breach, a Russian Il-20 military plane was struck by a missile, destroying the aircraft and killing all 15 servicemen on board.

On Monday, Moscow accusing Israel of using the Russian aircraft as a means of evading Syrian air defenses -- announced its decision to provide Damascus with the advanced S-300 air defense system.

In a statement, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the system would "significantly" strengthen the Syrian air-defense capabilities.

According to Russian officials, the S-300 can strike targets up to 250 kilometers (155 miles) away and destroy multiple targets simultaneously.

ANADOLU/MNA