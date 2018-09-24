  1. Economy
IranPlast 2018 expo kicks off with 15 participant countries

TEHRAN, Sep. 24 (MNA) – The 12th edition of IranPlast exhibition, the largest plastic industry event in the Middle East, has opened Mon. morning with companies from 15 participant countries.

The exhibition opened this morning in Tehran in the presence of Iranian Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zanganeh and his deputy and Managing Director of National Petrochemical Company Reza Norouz-Zadeh.

Representatives from 15 countries including Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Cyprus, Belgium, Serbia, Thailand, Greece, India, the Netherlands, Turkey, China, Taiwan and South Korea are participating in the exhibition.

More than 230 businessmen and 15 economic delegations from 13 countries, including Iraq, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Armenia, Turkey, Tunisia, Kenya, India and Sri Lanka, have been invited to attend the exhibition.

Furthermore, 22 countries including Syria, UAE, China, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Armenia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Russia, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Italy, France, Germany, Romania, Spain, Canada and Colombia have individual visitors at the event.

IranPlast international exhibition aims to provide the conditions for improving domestic plastic industry and facilitating the global marketing procedures and easing the country’s plastic industry sector in global markets.

The event will run through September 27 at Tehran International Exhibition Center.

