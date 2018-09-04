5th Assembly of Experts meeting reviews economic situation

Reviewing the nation's current livelihood status and the economic situation was put atop agenda of the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani. President Rouhani was absent at the meeting as he is currently in Assalouyeh in southern Iran to visit and open three new petrochemical projects,.

The heads of legislative and judiciary branches of the government are expected to submit a comprehensive report to the Assembly of Experts on the measures taken for the removal of bottlenecks and problems facing the nation.

On the sidelines of the meeting, representatives of Experts of Assembly will pay their allegiance to the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) and visit the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei.

