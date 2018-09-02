Iran, France FMs confer on bilateral ties, regional developments

Zarif and Le Drian discussed the latest status of JCPOA and European countries' efforts to preserve the pact after the US withdrew from the international agreement unilaterally.

The two officials also conferred on bilateral ties and regional developments.

This is the second phone conversation between foreign ministers of the two countries in last month, the first of which was on August 2.

On last Wednesday, Le Drian called on Iran to listen to Western countries’ demands and start dialogue on its missile program and regional influence. His remarks provoked a response from Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi who said on Friday that “regarding the missile program of our country, we stress again that this program is defensive in its nature and is domestic and legitimate, and it is vital for preserving the country and the people of Iran, and is by no means negotiable.”

