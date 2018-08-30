  1. Politics
30 August 2018 - 12:02

Iranian Parl. speaker congratulates Muslim counterparts on Eid al-Ghadir

Iranian Parl. speaker congratulates Muslim counterparts on Eid al-Ghadir

TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani offered his congratulations to his counterparts in the Islamic countries on Eid al-Ghadir.

In separate messages to his counterparts and outstanding figures in Muslim countries on Thursday, Ali Larijani described Eid al-Ghadir an event which strengthens the Islamic community through unity and the consolidation.

He wished all Muslims prosperity, peace and success and prayed for enhanced unity and fraternity among Muslims.

Eid al-Ghadir, is celebrated by Shia Muslims around the world every year. It is among important feasts and happy holidays of Shia Muslims held on the 18th day of Dhu l-Hijja in the lunar Hijri calendar. It was the day when the Holy Prophet (PBUH) appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) as his caliph and the Imam after himself following an order from God. 

LR/4389374

News Code 137276
Lachin Rezaian

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 17 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News