Iranian Parl. speaker congratulates Muslim counterparts on Eid al-Ghadir

In separate messages to his counterparts and outstanding figures in Muslim countries on Thursday, Ali Larijani described Eid al-Ghadir an event which strengthens the Islamic community through unity and the consolidation.

He wished all Muslims prosperity, peace and success and prayed for enhanced unity and fraternity among Muslims.

Eid al-Ghadir, is celebrated by Shia Muslims around the world every year. It is among important feasts and happy holidays of Shia Muslims held on the 18th day of Dhu l-Hijja in the lunar Hijri calendar. It was the day when the Holy Prophet (PBUH) appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) as his caliph and the Imam after himself following an order from God.

