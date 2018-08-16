Official urges European countries to stand against US unilateralism

He made the above remark in his meeting with the UK permanent envoy in Vienna-based international organizations and also ambassador of UK in the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) simultaneously.

In this high-profile meeting, the two sides placed special emphasis on enhancing and broadening mutual cooperation especially consulting with regard to the prioritized issues between the two countries in the field of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in particular.

Gharibabadi pointed to the cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and said, “the director general of IAEA has repeatedly verified Iran’s fully compliance with its commitments within the framework of JCPOA.”

While acknowledging the UK’s principled positions in support of JCPOA, which is a clear example of success of multilateral diplomacy, he emphasized, “European countries involved in nuclear talks must make their utmost efforts to stand against US unilateralism and should try to minimize the negative effects of re-imposition of unilateral sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the important issue of dealing with drug and the necessity of adoption of a comprehensive strategy by the international community and concerned international organizations in this field and said, “Iran is steadfast to deal with the drug trafficking in the global level in a way that this ill phenomenon has cost dearly for the country.”

To conclude his remarks, Iran’s permanent envoy to Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi once again called on all concerned organizations and bodies to help Iran both technically and financially in order to materialize its objectives in this field.

