Parliament supports government policies on currency

“At the macro level we are facing some fervor developments in Iranian domestic economy which is mainly rooted in currency policies,” said Mohammadreza Pourebrahimi, the Chairman of Iran’s Parliament Economic Committee.

The Iranian lawmaker made the remarks on Friday night at a conference on economic development in Iranian Kish Island.

The MP referred to the developments in the last months of the last Iranian year of 1396 (before March 21, 2018), and asserted that with the fluctuations and developments in that period the government was expected to undertake appropriate measures benefiting from the experience garnered in the past.

“In the last 4 decades after the Islamic Revolution in 1979, we have faced several currency shocks and this is not the first time that we experience such a thing,” he added.

Maybe the harshest of these shocks was during the term of late Ayatollah Hashemi Rafsanjani as the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran when fluctuations in currency exchange rates created a special situation for the Iranian economy.

The legislator added that he is reassured with the new policies undertaken by the government, the currency market will reach stability in the near future.

