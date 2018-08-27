Signatories should boost efforts, transparency for saving JCPOA

Speaking with the President of France Emmanuel Macron by telephone on Monday, President Hassan Rouhani described all JCPOA signatories’ efforts to save the nuclear deal imperative and further emphasised practical measures in this regard, the official website of Iranian presidency reported on Monday afternoon.

In the phone call initiated by the French president, Rouhani added “Iran has lived up to all its obligations stated in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and with regard to US’ unilateral withdrawal from the deal, the other parties to it are expected to boost efforts and transparency for saving the deal”.

Stating that after US withdrawal from the JCPOA a heavy burden is on the shoulders of the other sides for saving the deal, President Rouhani said “Iran wants the nuclear deal to survive, but in the meantime, if securing financial and monetary channels, oil, insurance and transportation are not in Europe’s future plans, it will consider other measures”.

In the same phone call, President Emmanuel Macron of France said that Paris wants to cement ties with Tehran, saying “France exerts all its efforts to save the JCPOA and is committed to it”.

Referring to efforts by his country and the other signatories to the nuclear deal to save the JCPOA, he said “we have devoted intensive efforts to save the deal and we are discussing different commercial and financial mechanisms in this regard”.

The two Presidents also discussed the coming meeting of foreign ministers of the three European countries and EU foreign policy chief with Iranian foreign minister on Syria and the coming tripartite meeting of Presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkey in fight against terrorism.

