Oct 31, 2022, 9:30 PM

Shiraz to host exhibition of coffee & related industries

TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – The 6th international and specialized exhibition of coffee & related industries is set to take place in Shiraz, Iran as of tomorrow.

Fars International Permanent Fairground will host the event on coffee during November 1-4.

The exhibition aims to introduce the capacities of Iran's coffee industry, increase exports in the global market, get familiar with the latest technical and practical achievements of the world, and showcase the latest equipment for beverages, coffee, and related products.

Iranian coffee industry activists annually present their latest products and services, including coffee maker and coffee-related products, coffee and derivatives, packaging, equipment, and related machinery.

