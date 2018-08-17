Cellphone smuggling reach zero in Iran after Registry Scheme launch

He made the remarks on Friday in Southern province of Bushehr while addressing reporters on various issues.

To curb cellphone smuggling, some Iranian organizations, including ICT Ministry, created the so-called Mobile Registry Scheme on January 2018. According to the scheme, which implemented in different phases for different brands, local operators are barred from offering services to contraband phones.

This scheme is fully carried out despite all challenges and it will continue in the country, he highlighted.

Jahromi went on to say that after launching this scheme, Iranian-made cellphones have increased their sale, adding that the rank of one of the Iranian brands regarding sales have increased from 14 to 7 in this period.

Commencing this scheme has led to the boom of domestic cellphone production and also paved the way for foreign companies’ investment in Iran for manufacturing joint products, he added.

