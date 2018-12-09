Combating money laundering needs improving domestic financial system first

She made the above remark this morning in the 4th Annual Anti-Corruption Conference, held at the venue of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA), and said, “laws of Confronting Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing will help country witness a transparent trade and business activities based on a healthy competition in the country.”

One decade has elapsed since the approval of ‘Anti-Money Laundering Act (AML)’ and ‘Law of Countering the Financing Terrorism’, she said, adding, “in this regard, the law of Countering the Financing the Terrorism (CFT) has been revised and presently, amending the Anti-Money Laundering Law has been put atop agenda.”

Accordingly, an expert-level session was held in the Expediency Council yesterday in order to look into the discrepancies occurred between Iranian Parliament and the Guardian Council in this regard, Joneydi emphasized.

Elsewhere in her remarks, the vice president said, “every business activity needs a banking transaction but we do not need these laws only in the international relations, rather, such laws can help improve banking system of the country significantly.”

The government has taken giant strides in recent years in relevant field, one of these measures can be referred to the law of getting free access to data, she said, adding, “getting free access to data will block data rent which can be the source of corruption.”

