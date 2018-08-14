Iran not to lift Twitter filtering: official

He made the remarks on his account in Iranian social media platform, Soroush, on Tuesday.

The committee which screens online websites for criminal content cannot oppose judiciary directives, so the issue of unblocking of Twitter will not be discussed in the committee and its filtering will not be lifted, he added.

The request made by Iranian ICT Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi for discussing the unblocking of Twitter in the committee is contrary to legal principles, he said, adding that putting in such requests publicly will not abolish legal prohibition.

US-made Twitter is controlled by enemy and contains millions of criminal content which cannot be technically filtered by Iran’s ICT ministry, Khorramabadi added.

He also urged ICT ministry to ensure the implementation of national network of information and to further support domestic messaging apps rather than following the unblocking procedure of a social network controlled by the US.

Jahromi said on July 28 that an official request, signed by six cabinet members and two parliamentarians, for discussing the unblocking of Twitter in the mentioned committee has been sent to Iran’s Attorney General office but no response had yet received.

