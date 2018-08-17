  1. Politics
17 August 2018 - 10:47

President offers condolences to Italy over bridge collapse

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – President Rouhani sent a message to the President of Italy to offer condolences over the bridge collapse in Genoa that left dozens of Italian citizens dead and injured.

President Hassan Rouhani’s message of condolences is as follows:

In the Name of God

Your Excellency Mr Sergio Mattarella,

Honorable President of Italy,

The news of the collapse of bridge in Genoa that left a number of Italian citizens dead and injured caused great grief and sorrow.

I hereby express my condolences on behalf of the Iranian government and people to Your Excellency, government and people of Italy, especially the families of victims of the tragic accident.

I wish Your Excellency health and success and the people of Italy prosperity and felicity.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

On Tuesday, a 50-metre section of a bridge in Italy’s Genoa collapsed at around 12 AM, local time, taking down 35 cars and three trucks that had been crossing the bridge at the time. The tragic incident has claimed 39 lives while leaving 15 people injured.

