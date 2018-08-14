  1. Politics
14 August 2018 - 20:36

Macro policies to counter psychological warfare in economy ratified

TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (MNA) – The Iranian High Council of Economic Coordination ratified on Tuesday the publicity macro-policies to counter psychological warfare and economic troubles.

The meeting of the Iranian High Council of Economic Coordination was held on Tuesday chaired by President Hassan Rouhani and attended by the heads of the three branches of the Islamic Establishment, Executive, Legislative and Judicial.

During the meeting, the attendants commented on the ways to inform the general public on market riggings and disruptions to invite the masses of the nation to contribute to the campaign against economic turbulences. The publicity is intended to reassure the nation that economic corrupts and disruptors will be handed down decisive and just punishments.

The first meeting of the High Council of Economic Coordination between the three branches of the Iranian Establishment was held on May 26, 2018, under the chairmanship of President Rouhani in Tehran,

