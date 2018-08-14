Chinese freight train enters Iran from Incheh-Burun

This is the eight Chinese freight train which have entered the country from this border, said Mohammad Reza Ghorbani, adding that the train has 50 cars containing petroleum coke and will head Iranian city of Arak in Markazi province.

He went on to say that formerly, Chinese trains came in Iran from Sarakhs border in Northern Khorasan province, however, the Incheh-Burun corridor is the shortest route which decreases the duration of their trips from 45 days to 15.

The first Chinese freight train entered Iran from Incheh-Burun border in October 2017. They travel some 10,000 kilometers across Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to arrive in Iran.

Gorgan-Incheh-Boroun railroad, inaugurated in December 2014, connects three countries of Iran, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan; it is 908km, with 88km built in Iran, 700km in Turkmenistan, and 140km in Kazakhstan, and flanks the east of Caspian Sea, connecting CIS railroad to Persian Gulf and Southeast Asian countries.

