'Chovgan' registered as Iran's cultural heritage, not any other country

Chovgan is played on horseback and is recognized as a version of the modern Polo game.

On the sidelines of a ceremony to commemorate the universal registration of Chovgan, Dehkhodaei told reporters that UNESCO examined Iran's evidences regarding the possession of Chovgan as its cultural heritage, and finally voted for Iran’s legitimacy, and declared that the sport definitely belongs to Iran.

He also noted that Azerbaijan does not have a claim on Chovgan and has only registered the short-legged Karabakh horse, on which the game was played.

LR/IRN83000239