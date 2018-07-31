Turn US threat, pressure into opportunity for progress

President made the remarks in a meeting with the new ambassadors of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Poland, Japan, Vatican, Italy, Ireland, Slovenia, Finland, Lebanon, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Mali, Colombia, Bulgaria, and the Permanent Ambassador and Representative of Iran to the United Nations Office in Geneva.

Rouhani asked the envoys to take more efforts to boost and consolidate Iran's political, economic and cultural relations in the international arena.

Underlining the economic issue as a top priority for Iran in foreign relations, Rouhani addressed Iranian envoys that "any effort to increase cooperation between Iranian companies and private sector enterprises with their counterparts in the countries of your mission is highly regarded."

Pointing to the appointment of Parvin Farshchi as Iran's ambassador to Finland as the second female envoy in the history of the Islamic Republic, Rouhanu said "we are very happy to provide the opportunity for women to demonstrate their talent in international stages, and say to the world that Islam and Iran are not opposed to the presence of women in the social and managerial posts."

"Foreign Ministry has taken important steps in appointing women and Sunni Iranians as ambassador," he added.

