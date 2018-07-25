Iran proceeds to the next round of Beach Handball C’ships

In Wednesday match, Iran suffered a 2-0 loss (23-22, 22-17) to reigning champions Croatia.

Iranian team was in Pool A of the completion along with Croatia, Uruguay and Argentina. One win against Uruguay and 2 losses to Croatia and Argentina were the results of Iran in this stage.

Iran has pitted along Spain, Croatia, Hungary, Uruguay and Vietnam in Group I of the next stage and they will face the Spanish squad on Thursday.

Quarter-final will be held by the top four teams of Group I and Group II.

Men’s Beach Handball World Championships kicked off on July 24 at the Kazan Beach Sports Complex and will end on July 29.

