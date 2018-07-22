Bahrainis hold fresh rounds of rallies against al-Khalifa regime

According to ‘Manama Voice’ website, the people of Bahrain once again held demonstrations against the government oppressive policies.

The demonstrations were held in different parts of the country, including Sanabs, Karbabad, Abu Saibe’ and al-Shakhra.

The protesters chanted slogans in solidarity with Sheikh Issa Qassim, calling for the release of all political prisoners.

According to the report, the demonstrators also condemned the regime’s allies for their support for the government and chanted anti-regime slogans as well.

KI/4353470