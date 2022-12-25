  1. Politics
Dec 25, 2022, 12:40 PM

Morrocans protest against ties normalization with Zionists

TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – News sources reported on Saturday night that hundreds of people in Morocco demonstrated against the compromise agreement between their country and the Zionist regime.

Protesters chanted slogans against the compromise with the Zionist regime, calling for the cancellation of the agreement with the regime.

These demonstrations were held in the Moroccan cities of Casablanca, Oujda, Meknes, Tangier, Al-Araish, Fez, Agadir, Khoribke, Quneitra, Azrou, and Al-Muhammadiyah.

According to Arab sources, the demonstrators held Palestinian flags and chanted slogans in solidarity with Palestine.

In 2020, Morocco, under the supervision of the United States, signed a compromise agreement with the regime.

The people of Morocco have repeatedly expressed their opposition to the agreement by holding demonstrations and protest gatherings.

RHM/IRN84979485

News Code 195345
Marzieh Rahmani

