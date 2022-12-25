Morrocans protest against ties normalization with Zionists

Protesters chanted slogans against the compromise with the Zionist regime, calling for the cancellation of the agreement with the regime.

These demonstrations were held in the Moroccan cities of Casablanca, Oujda, Meknes, Tangier, Al-Araish, Fez, Agadir, Khoribke, Quneitra, Azrou, and Al-Muhammadiyah.

According to Arab sources, the demonstrators held Palestinian flags and chanted slogans in solidarity with Palestine.

In 2020, Morocco, under the supervision of the United States, signed a compromise agreement with the regime.

The people of Morocco have repeatedly expressed their opposition to the agreement by holding demonstrations and protest gatherings.

RHM/IRN84979485