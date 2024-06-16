Prisoners with ISIL links take guards hostage in Russia

The men, who include some already convicted of terrorism offences, knocked out the bars of a window in their cell and entered a guard room where they took at least two prison officers hostage, Reuters reported citing the Baza Telegram channel.

State media said that some of the prisoners were accused of terrorism offences including affiliation with ISIL terrorist group, which claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a Moscow concert hall in March.

Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service said two employees of a pre-trial detention center in Rostov were taken hostage.

"The institution operates as usual, the situation is under control," the service said on the Telegram messaging app.

It added that law enforcement agencies were on site.

Pictures from the scene showed roads being closed off around the detention center.

The Interfax news agency said the prisoners had demanded a car and free passage.

