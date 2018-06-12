It’s essential to protect world order from US harm

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – In a speech at the Iranian Foreign Ministry Institute for Political and International Studies in November 2013, former German Foreign Minister and Vice Chancellor Joschka Fischer said the United States is the only power which can guarantee a certain order in the world.

But that view has proven quite opposite with Donald Trump at the White House.

Now Trump, through his impulsive behavior, is pushing the world toward instability and possibly chaos and anarchy. His withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement, which is endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, was the height of his impulsiveness, his disrespect for international law, and possibly his most dangerous step to undermine international order.

The order to relocate the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem was another instance of spontaneous behavior followed by Trump.

A single photo on Angela Merkel’s Instagram says everything you need to know about the G7 summit in Canada. The German chancellor shared the photo on June 9 and captioned it simply, “Day two of the G7 summit in Canada: spontaneous meeting between two working sessions.” In it, Merkel stares coldly, both hands braced on a table, at a defiant Trump, who is seated with his arms crossed. In an interview on German public television on Sunday, Merkel said she found the summit with Trump a “sobering” and “depressing” experience.Trump’s strong hatred of the nuclear agreement, his exit from the Paris climate agreement, his demand that Mexico pay for building a wall along the border with the US, his description of Haiti, El Salvador and some parts of Africa as "shithole countries", and his recent move in retracting his endorsement of the joint statement by the G7 leaders who met in Canada speaks volumes about his personality.

These moves and remarks by Trump confirm the view by Arshin Adib-Moghaddam, a professor in global thought and comparative philosophies at SOAS, University of London, who says “Trump is the most dangerous man in recent human history” and “supporting him means supporting chaos and war”.

The fact that the US is undermining the world order has been realized by Washington’s allies in Europe and elsewhere and also by the rest of the world.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a religious conference last month that Trump’s continuing effort to circumvent global rules has thrown the multilateral order into “real crisis.” She also said, “If we always say that something doesn’t suit us, and we don’t get a new international order, and everybody simply does what they want — then that’s bad news for the world.”

Of Trump’s unpredictable behaviors, Adib-Moghaddam also says, “We are entering a truly historic and dramatic period in world politics. It is a period beset with real dangers for the whole world.”

Truly, Trump and his inner circle are a shock to the world. They are envious of other countries. They may be more envious of Western European states, Japan, South Korea and rich Arab countries in the Persian Gulf region which are considered US allies. Trump and his team think that these countries’ fortune and security are indebted to the US

The US under Trump is disrupting the world order created after the Second World War. Trump’s “vicious form of psycho-nationalism”, as described by Professor Adib-Moghaddam, has proven that Canada, Europe, Japan, Australia and some other countries can no longer rely on the US for their security and even business dealings.

Facing such a volatile situation, the world as a whole, especially the European Union, should do something to counter US intransigency. The world should not just stand still and let the United States go unpunished for its reckless behaviors. It is necessary to stop a further undermining of international bodies and international law by the Trump administration.

In light of these facts it is also advisable that the European Union revise and even devise a new business, security and defense strategy.

If the world fails to protect the current volatile international order from the Trump administration’s harms all may lose and suffer together.

MNA/TT