G-7 reiterates commitment to Paris agreement sans US

The call is included in the final statement taken unanimously at the end of the two-day meeting in the Italian city of Bologna, but without the support of the US delegation to the chapter on climate change.

The statement says that the Paris agreement remains as the global mechanism to effectively and urgently handle climate change and for the adaptation to its effects, while reiterating that it is irreversible and its comprehensive management is crucial for the security and prosperity of the world, societies and economies.

Acknowledging the negative impact of climate change on eradication of poverty and achievement of sustainable development, the ministers committed to jointly gather $ 100 billion USD a year in 2020, with public and private funding, to support climate actions in developing countries.

The final declaration of the event also included other issues of world interest such as the fulfillment of the goals of the UN Agenda 2030 for sustainable development, particularly on Africa, the efficiency of resource management related to circular economy and management of marine waste.

Other issues included were the role of multilateral development banks in the implementation of the Agenda 2030 and the Paris Agreement, which was also left by United States, environmental tax reform, environmental policies and employment, as well as universities and business for sustainable development.

This was the fifth meeting of G-7, the group of richest capitalist countries in the world under the temporary annual presidency of Italy, during which the summit of heads of State or Government was held in the Sicilian town of Taormina on May 26th and 27th.

PL/MNA