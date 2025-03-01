Skype to shut down forever after 14 years

Microsoft said it’s hanging up the phone on the programme after 14 years as the company focuses on its Teams app.

Users will be asked to switch to Teams before the service is turned off in May.

People will be able to log in to Teams using their Skype credentials. When doing so, Skype contacts and chats will appear on Teams.

Microsoft said in a blog post that teams users can call and chat with Skype users and Skype users can do the same with Teams users.

Those who do not jump ship can export their Skype data,

Microsoft said on X: ‘Starting in May 2025, Skype will no longer be available. Over the coming days, you can sign in to Microsoft Teams Free with your Skype account to stay connected with all your chats and contacts.

Microsoft was reportedly going to announce Skype’s retirement next week, but the news was broken today by computing news outlet XDA.

MNA/