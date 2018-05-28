Iran trade balance positive from March to May

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) on Mon. reported a trade surplus during the first two months of the current Iranian fiscal year, corresponding to March 21 to May 21, 2018.

Iran’s non-oil exports in the same period experienced a considerable 22 percent hike, reaching $942 million. Export of various types of products except petrochemicals and gas condensates hit $4.391 billion, registering a significant 40.45 percent hike.

Export of petrochemicals and gas condensates hit $2.318 and $1.29 billion in the same period respectively.

Iran’s total non-oil import and export volume since 21 March to May 21 hit $7.739 billion, showing a significant 21.93 percent growth as compared to the same period last year.

IRICA put the volume of imported products imported in the same period at $6.797 billion, which indicates a 0.49 percent rise as compared to the same period last year.

