Two new Iran Air’s ATR 72-600 receive flight license

TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – A public relations officer of civil aviation organization of Iran announced that two other ATR 72-600 of the Iran Air (Homa) have received the licenses to register and conduct flights.

“With these two passenger carriers joining the fleet, the number of the newly bought air-planes of the Iran Air (Homa) becomes eight ATR 72-600 planes and three Airbuses,” said Reza Jafarzadeh, the Head of Public Relations office of Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, on Thursday.

Back in April, Iran signed a deal on the purchase of 20 ATR 72-600 with ATR as a third aircraft manufacturer after having signed lucrative deals with Airbus and Boeing following the implementation of the nuclear deal.

The first package including four out of the twenty purchased ATR aircraft landed in Tehran in May 17, followed by two more on September 29.

The ATR 72-600 has a range of 1,500km and 70 seats.

Efforts to sign a deal with Brazilian manufacturer Embraer had been uninspiring and plans were abandoned in favor of Airbus and Boeing.

