TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – The ambassador of Iran to Senegal Einollah Qashqavi delivered the letter of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif regarding Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA) to Sidiki Kaba, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad.

The letter is about the latest status of JCPOA after US withdrawal from the deal.

Supporting JCPOA, Kaba described this deal as a major test for the international community.

He went on to say that he will soon respond to this letter officially.

