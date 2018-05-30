Iran Japan eye increased academic coop.

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Iran and Japan are trying to boost their academic cooperation and in the first step, the MoU between Tehran University of Medical Sciences and Japan’s Juntendo University will soon be implemented, said Nader Riahi-Alam, the official link between Tehran University of Medical sciences and Japanese universities.

Recognizing the grounds and potentials of bilateral academic ties, facilitating cooperation with various academic centers in Japan and pursuing previous MoUs are among the main objectives in this regard, he added.

He went on to say that Iran is eager to use the experience and courses provided by JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency).

Holding joint scientific conferences in health issues, providing the necessary conditions for exchange of students and professors, and creating standard laboratories in Iranian universities are other fields of cooperation which will be discussed with Japanese officials, he highlighted.

MAH/4310258