Import of consumer goods down by 3%

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade for Export Affairs Mojtaba Khosrotaj said that import of consumer goods dropped by 3% from March 21 to May 22 as compared to the same period last year.

He put the total import share of consumer goods in the first two months of the current Iranian year at 15.3 percent.

Khosrotaj put the import share of consumer goods in the first two months of the past Iranian calendar year (March 21-May 22) at 18 percent, and at 15.3 for the same period this year, which shows a three percent drop.

Speaking in his weekly press briefing, the deputy minister of industry expounded on the latest foreign trade situation of the country and added, “intermediary, capital and consumer goods accounted for 63.5, 15.4 and 15.3 percent share of imports in the first two months of the current year.”

About 5,263,000 tons of products, valued at $6.797 billion, were imported into the country in the same period, showing a 2 and 0.5 percent increase in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, Khosrojar stressed.

He noted that the top five imported products in the same period include knock-down kits (CKDs) for automative industry, livestock corn, soybean, rice and equipment and machinery parts.

These products were mainly imported from China, United Arab Emirates (UAE), South Korea, German and Turkey, he added.

MA/IRN82939871