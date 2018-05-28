Pres. Rouhani congratulates Azeri counterpart on Republic Day

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – In a message forwarded on Monday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani felicitated the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri nation on the advent of Azerbaijan’s Republic Day on May 28.

President Rouhani sent a message to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to congratulate him and the nation of Azerbaijan on the advent of Republic Day.

Azerbaijan's Republic Day happened in 1918, when the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was proclaimed for the first time. It is one of the brightest pages in the history of Azerbaijani people, which commemorated the country unification.

President Hassan Rouhani’s message is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Your Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev,

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,

I offer my sincerest congratulations to your Excellency and the people of that country on the national day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I am confident that the growing trend of development of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan further develop in different fields of mutual interest through political will and collaboration between the authorities of the two countries, relying on the two nations' bonds.

I pray to the Almighty for your Excellency's health and success and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan's prosperity and felicity.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

