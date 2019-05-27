  1. Iran
President felicitates Azerbaijan on Republic Day

TEHRAN, May 27 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sent a message to the President of Azerbaijan to offer him and the people of the country congratulations on the Republic Day, expressing hope that relations between the two countries would bring stability and peace to the region.

In his Monday message to the Azeri President Ilham Aliyev, Rouhani referred to the joint historical, cultural, and religious background of the two sides, underscoring that the two nations are scheduled to reach ever-increasing achievements and welfare via boosting bilateral ties.

He also hoped for improvement of peace and stability in the region by Iran-Azerbaijan cooperation.

Republic Day honors the date on which the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was founded on 28 May 1918.

