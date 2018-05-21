Scientific Research, ME Strategic Studies Center to hold meeting on Saudi Arabia

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – Scientific Research and Middle East Strategic Studies Center will hold a meeting on 'Social and Economic Reforms in Saudi Arabia' on Wednesday.

Persian Gulf Studies Center (PGSC) of the Scientific Research and Middle East Strategic Studies Center, in cooperation with Mehr News Agency, will hold a meeting on Wednesday (May 23rd) on 'Social and Economic Reforms in Saudi Arabia: Reasons and Prospects.'

Professor Nader Entessar, Chair of the Department of Political Science and Criminal Justice, University of South Alabama, Hossein Ajorloo, visiting researcher at Scientific Research and Middle East Strategic Studies Center, and Mohammad Mahdi Maleki, a member of PGS center at the Institute, will deliver speeches on the due date.

Visiting researcher at Scientific Research and Middle East Strategic Studies Center, and Editor in Chief at English Desk of Mehr News Agency Payman Yazdani will chair the meeting.

