Iran, Europe to kick off industrial talks in near future

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – Bulgarian Ambassador to Tehran Christo Polendakov said that new round of industrial talks between Iran and Europe will start in the next 10 days.

The Bulgarian ambassador to Tehran, whose country holds periodical presidency of the European Union (EU), revealed the start of new round of industrial talks between Iran and Europe within the next 10 days.

In his meeting with the Chairman of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), the ambassador said, “it is scheduled that high-profile industrial talks will be held concurrent with the upcoming trip of members of Europe Environment and Energy Commission to the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He pointed to the main topics of discussion in this round of industrial talks as follows: studying the way of direct relation of active European companies with the Iranian sides in the fields of machine manufacturing, pharmaceutical, information technology (IT) and textiles.

Turning to the US pullout from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the official title of nuclear deal, and said, “in this significant and sensitive situation, both Iran and Europe should move towards taking advantage of mutual interests realistically and optimally.”

Bulgarian Minister of Economy to visit Iran at the head of a high-ranking trade and economic delegation on May 14. The visiting Bulgarian delegation is supposed to meet and hold talks with first vice president, minister of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF) and governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

