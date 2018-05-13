Doha to host 6th meeting of Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Commission

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – After 13 years of hiatus, 6th meeting of Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Commission will be held in Doha on May 13-14.

For this purpose, a delegation composed of 70 experts, businessmen and merchants in public and private sectors of the Islamic Republic of Iran, headed by Mohammad-Reza Fayyaz Deputy head of International Affairs at the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, arrived in Qatari capital Doha early Sunday.

Expert-level sessions are expected to be held between Iranian and Qatari officials for settling some issues that have been delayed over the past years, Fayyaz maintained.

Moreover, some issues will also be studied meticulously between the two sides in the fields of trade, business, mine, customs, oil, petrochemical, standard, exports and banking affairs.

"The close relations between Iran and Qatar have taken on new forms after many years", he said, adding, “we believe that we are moving towards the development and progress of bilateral relations. Although trade exchanges with neighboring Qatar is below satisfactory, we expect that the two countries will boost trade ties in the future with proper planning.”

Deputy minister of Industry, Mine and Trade reiterated, “there is no obstacle to the development of mutual relationship and it seems that good and fair results will be obtained in case of adaptation of trade and business methods.”

Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Commission's meeting is held on May 13 and 14 at the expert and ministerial levels, respectively.

