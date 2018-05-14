Ninth round of Astana talks on Syria kicks off

ASTANA, May 14 (MNA) –The ninth round of Astana talks on Syria kicked off on Monday with the participation of Syrian delegation headed by Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari.

Sputnik Agency quoted the Press Service at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry as saying that “bilateral and trilateral talks started today in Astana in framework of Astana process on Syria with the participation of delegations from the guarantor states.”

Head of the Press Service of Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry Anuar Zhaynakov indicated that the US abstained from sending a delegation as observer to the talks, adding that the reason behind that is unknown.

Also, Russian delegation to Astana talks on Syria, headed by Russian President Special Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev held a meeting with Iranian delegation headed by Senior Assistant to Iran’s Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari in the Kazakh capital of Astana in framework of the ninth round of talks.

SANA/MNA