Iran, Turkey, Russia discuss Syria peace in Astana

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – Iran, Turkey and Russia – the guarantor states of Syria ceasefire – held trilateral meetings on Monday in the Kazakh capital Astana.

The preparatory meeting was attended by Hossein Jaberi Ansari, a senior assistant to Irans Foreign Minister in Political Affairs; Alexander Lavrentiev, the Russian President’s Special Envoy on Syria; and SedatOnal, the Deputy Undersecretary of the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

During the Monday meeting, the participants explored the draft statement of the Ninth Round of Astana Talks on Syria Crisis.

They also conferred on the results of the second meeting of the committee charged with swapping prisoners and the fate of the people who disappeared or were abducted during Syria crisis. The meeting washeld at the expert level by delegations from the three countries, the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross on the sidelines of Astana Talks.

MS/PR