Veep urges EU to adopt drastic measure against US pullout from JCPOA

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – Iranian First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri called on the European Union to take decisive step against US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Islamic Republic of Iran expects the European Union, as an important player in the international arena, to take drastic measure in this respect, he maintained.

He made the above remark in his meeting with the Bulgarian Minister of Economy, Energy and Tourism Emil Karanikolov today morning and said, “US pullout from the JCPOA, which is an important and multilateral deal approved by the UN Security Council (UNSC), contravenes international rules and regulations and shows the fact that path of negotiation and diplomacy to resolve international issues is blocked.”

Islamic Republic of Iran has lived up to all its commitments within the framework of JCPOA, the issue of which has repeatedly been confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), he said, adding, “EU decision on the unilateral decision of the United States to disturb JCPOA will show that dialogue and politics can be relied upon in the international arena, so that countries should take a different path in this regard.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jahangiri pointed to the issue of terrorism in the sensitive Middle East region and formation of ISIS by US and provision of their financial resources by some regional countries including Saudi Arabia and added, “Islamic Republic of Iran was the country that stood firmly by the people of the region in order to uproot terrorism in the region.”

In conclusion, First Vice President Jahangiri pointed to the age-old historical and cultural commonalities of the two countries of Iran and Bulgaria and said, “Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to develop and expand cooperation with Bulgari in all field and we should try to increase volume of trade between the two countries significantly.”

