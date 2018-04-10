Iran fully supports Syria’s territorial integrity

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – Leader’s Senior Adviser for International Affairs Dr. Ali-Akbar Velayati said that Islamic Republic of Iran supports Syrian territorial integrity powerfully.

Speaking in an interview with MNA correspondent in Damascus on Tuesday morning, he pointed to the crimes committed by Zionist regime against Syrian forces and defenders of holy shrines in Homs city and added, “these crimes will not remain unanswered.”

Holy shrine defenders will stand by the people and government of Syria and fight against enemies of Islamic Ummah especially Zionist regime and their masters in this country wholeheartedly, Velayati emphasized.

Secretary General of theWorld Assembly of Islamic Awakening reiterated, “relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God, ISIL and terrorist groups will be uprooted in Syria in the very near future.”

He congratulated the recent victories of Syrian army and its allies in Eastern Ghouta and added, “the victories gained by Syrian army and its allies in this region were very important, the issue of which has incurred a crushing blow to enemies.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, senior advisor of the Islamic Revolution added, “failure of US government and Zionist regime in Syria prompted them to accuse Syrian government of using chemical weapons in Douma city.”

It should be noted that Velayati landed in Syria’s capital Damascus today morning in order to participate in an international conference on “Al-Quds, Our Approach and Destination”, the report concluded.

