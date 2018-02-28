Iran, Syria need to further strengthen bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – The Senior Adviser to Iranian Leader Ali Akbar Velayati says brotherly and exemplary relations between Iran and Syria will further strengthen.

Ali Akbar Velayati made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran on Wednesday with Syria's Minister of Religious Endowments Mohammed Abdul Sattar and his accompanying delegation comprised of Syrian clerics.

Velayati hoped that Syria will be able to conquer the foreign enemies and aggressors.

The Leader’s senior adviser added "Syria is involved in an international war involving about 80 countries, and this war is a test for the Syrian government and people to stand on their feet.”

The Syrian minister for religious endowments, for his part, said that Syrian people and clerics have a great amount of respect for the Islamic Republic of Iran and Imam Khomeini since the very beginning of the Islamic Revolution.

The Syrian minister pointed out that the bilateral relations between Syria and Iran are already close and strengthened, expressing Syria’s willingness to further strengthen the bilateral ties.

Mr. Abdul Sattar further added the Islamic resistance will continue.

KI/IRN82847092