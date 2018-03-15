Velayati calls for Syria reconstruction

TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) – Iranian Leader’s top advisor for International Affairs Ali-Akbar Veleyati urged speedy reconstruction of war-stricken Syria, adding, “we hope that Syrian people will return to their country as soon as possible.”

Speaking in a press briefing held at the venue of Masih Daneshvari Hospital in Tehran on Thursday, he asserted, “Syrian people should be respected duly and we hope that people of this war-torn country will return to their land and territory peacefully.”

Syrian people are deserved to live amicably and peacefully and those who lost their houses can return home, he said, reiterating, “statistics show that 10 million people of this country were displaced or migrated to other countries. We believe that these people should return to their homes in the shortest time possible.”

In conclusion, Leader’s top aide once again added, “we hope that rebuilding and reconstructing war-torn Syria will take place as soon as possible.”

MA/4252506