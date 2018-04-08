Tehran research reactor renewed by Iranian experts

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – Ali Akbar Salehi said on Saturday that the Tehran Research Reactor has been completely renewed through the efforts of Iranian young researchers.

“Today a renewed and young reactor is available for Iranian researchers,” the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi told Iran’s state TV on Saturday.

“In addition to renewing Tehran research reactor, nuclear fuel test circuit has been produced and installed to allow the resilience of the fuel to be useable by the grid in the research reactor,” Salehi added.

“The circuit installed is capable of generating 20 to 30 atmospheric pressure and testing the resilience of the produced fuel against the heat and radiation of the reactor.”

The AEOI head highlighted that the test equipment can only be used by research reactors and is the first step in designing and manufacturing larger test equipment with 160 atmospheric pressure needed in the process of generating fuel for the power plant.

Stressing that young Iranian researchers have designed and manufactured the nuclear fuel testing equipment, Salehi concluded "this circuit is necessary in the process of generating fuel for the power plant and the fuel must first pass the test of resilience against heat, the pressure and radiation of the reactor."

