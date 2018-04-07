'The Home' to go on screen in Copenhagen

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – 'The Home' (Ev) directed and produced by by Asghar Yousefi-Nejad, will be screened in Danish capital city of Copenhagen during a festival of Iranian films at Denmark’s Film Institute.

Also works by other Iranian directors will be screened during the festival. Abbas Kiarostami, Narges Abyar, Behnam Behzadi, Rokhsare Ghaemmaghami, Shahin Armin, Sohrab Daryabandari, Ali Souzandeh are other Iranian filmmakers whose works will be shown at the festival.

Asghar Yousefinejad, Born in 1969 in Tehran, Asghar Yousefinejad has worked as journalist for movie magazines like Film Report and Monthly Film.

