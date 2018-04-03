13th RoboCup Iran Open to kick off Thu.

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – The adult competitions for the 13th edition of RoboCup Iran Open will kick off on April 5 at Tehran International Exhibition Center, with participation of about 500 teams.

According to the chairman of Iranian National RoboCup Committee, Morteza Mousakhani, 478 teams will participate in Iran Open, a competition domain designed to advance robotics and AI research through a friendly competition.

The student league will be held on April 4. The adult competitions will be held throughout 4-7 April, 2018.

The categories of competition include the Robocup rescue league with a focus on the Sanchi oil tanker collision, and fire suppression league with a focus on the Plasco building collapse, a 17-story steel high-rise in Tehran which caught fire and collapsed on Jan. 19.

Fighting robots, smart machines and robotic castles will also vie in student categories.

24 international teams from 11 countries including Germany, Turkey, China, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, India and other foreign countries will also present their latest achievements in the event.

The 13th RoboCup Iran Open is organized by Iranian RoboCup Regional Committee and Qazvin Azad University.

MS/4261526