NAM discusses change in UN structure

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy FM Dehghani, who is in Baku discussing the NAM document with representatives from NAM member states, said that changing UN structure is one of the main areas of discussions in Baku.

“Today, the change in the chart and structure of the United Nations was discussed at the preparatory meeting of the Non-Alignment Movement,” said Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Gholamhossein Dehghani, on Wednesday.

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks on the sidelines of the Senior Officials meeting before the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non- Aligned Movement (NAM), in Baku, the capital city of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“In this meeting that kicked off on Tuesday and will go on today, the final document of the Non- Aligned Movement was drafted by the senior officials of the present countries and it will be handed to the Ministerial Conference for final approval,” recounted the Iranian deputy foreign minister.

“The Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non- Aligned Movement (NAM) will kick off on Thursday and wrap up on Friday featuring Iranian Foreign minister Dr. Mohammad Javad Zarif and the other member states’ foreign ministers in Baku,” added the diplomat.

“In the NAM document, the positions of 120 member states is penned after exchange of views and discussions between the experts and senior diplomats of the member states,” he noted.

“In his document a variety of issues are thoroughly examined and the stances of the NAM have been updated in areas of security, political and international issues, change in UN structure and chart, regional issues of Yemen and Palestine, Trump’s decision to move embassy to al-Quds (Jerusalem), and the recent developments in Gaza strip,” highlighted Mr. Dehghani.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif, who is accompanying President Hassan Rouhani in a meeting on Syria in Turkish capital city of Ankara, will leave Ankara for Baku on Thursday.

The NAM Mid-Term Intermediate Ministerial Conference will be held in Baku on April 5-6 under the theme of “Promoting International Peace and Security for Sustainable Development”.

NAM participating states, representatives of the observer states and international organizations, as well as countries and institutions invited as special guests will take part in the conference.

NAM, which seeks to play an important role in maintenance of international peace and security, includes 120 states. 17 states and 10 international organizations have an observer status.

The Republic of Azerbaijan will be the chair-state of NAM in 2019, after Venezuela.

