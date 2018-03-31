Iran, Russia discuss visa facilitation

TEHRAN, Mar. 31 (MNA) – Iran’s ambassador to Russia and Russian deputy minister of foreign affairs have held talks to discuss more consular cooperation and visa facilitation for both countries’ citizens.

In the Saturday meeting, Mehdi Sanaei and Yevgeny Ivanov discussed bilateral cooperation including visa facilitation for both countries’ citizens.

The two sides emphasized the need for the development of consular cooperation in order to keep up with current level of increased bilateral relations.

The need for holding expert level meetings, the establishment of new consulates and taking operational steps to achieve the economic goals of the two countries, and the settlement of the problems of Iranian residents residing in Russia were among other topics discussed and agreed by the two officials.

